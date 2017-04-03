April 3 XBiotech Inc

* XBiotech announces top-line results for 514G3 antibody therapy in serious staphylococcus aureus infections

* XBiotech Inc - no drug-related adverse events were observed at any of dose escalation levels for 514G3 antibody therapy

* XBiotech Inc - total of 28 SAES in 15 patients were reported during study period including 4 deaths

* XBiotech Inc - "although deaths observed in treatment arm of study did not appear to be drug-related, this will warrant careful evaluation in larger studies"

* XBiotech Inc - four deaths occurred in treatment arm versus none in placebo group in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: