* Xbiotech announces outcome of ema's oral explanation meeting

* European Medicines Agency rendered negative "trend" vote related to co's MAA for its candidate antibody for treatment of colorectal cancer

* Xbiotech Inc-unlikely positive committee for medicinal products for human use opinion related to co's maa will be attained at formal decision vote scheduled in may