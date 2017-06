May 4 XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB

* REG- XBRANE BIOPHARMA RECRUITS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS

* HAS RECRUITED SUSANNA HELGESEN AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AT XBRANE.

* SUSANNA HELGESEN HAS PREVIOUSLY BEEN CFO AT DOME ENERGY AB AND ANALYST AT REMIUM. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)