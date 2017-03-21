BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Xcel Brands Inc
* Xcel brands announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.