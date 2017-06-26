BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
Xebio Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its Korea-based consolidated subsidiary, which is engaged in sales of sports and outdoor goods, will withdraw from retail business in Korea
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing