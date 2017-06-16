BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company's CEO
June 16 Xencor Inc-
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
* Xencor Inc - every other week intravenous administration of xmab5871 in patients with active igg4-rd has been well tolerated
* Xencor Inc - 6 patients attained disease remission (an igg4-rd responder index of 0) in study
* Xencor Inc - no severe aes deemed related to xmab5871 were reported
* Xencor Inc - as of april 18, 10 patients have completed study, 3 of whom discontinued early as reported previously in nov 2016, 5 patients are ongoing
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing