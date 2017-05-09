BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Xencor Inc
* Xencor reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xencor Inc - Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $392.7 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $403.5 million on December 31, 2016
* Xencor Inc - Expects to have cash to fund research and development programs and operations beyond end of 2020
* Xencor Inc - Expects to end 2017 with approximately $340 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
* Xencor Inc qtrly revenues $4.3 million versus $7.25 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.