* Xenia hotels & resorts acquires hyatt regency grand cypress in orlando for $205.5 million

* Xenia hotels & resorts inc - ‍acquisition was funded with cash available on company's balance sheet and its senior unsecured credit facility​

* Xenia hotels & resorts inc - ‍hyatt regency grand cypress will continue to be managed by hyatt​