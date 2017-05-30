BRIEF-Chorus Aviation delivers third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum
* Delivery of a third new Bombardier CRJ1000 regional jet to Air Nostrum, Lineas Aereas Del Mediterraneo, S.A.
May 30 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
* Xenia hotels & resorts acquires hyatt regency grand cypress in orlando for $205.5 million
* Xenia hotels & resorts inc - acquisition was funded with cash available on company's balance sheet and its senior unsecured credit facility
* Xenia hotels & resorts inc - hyatt regency grand cypress will continue to be managed by hyatt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."