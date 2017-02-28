Feb 28 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, and provides 2017 guidance

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.55

* Qtrly total revenues $201.7 million versus $216.9 million

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted ffo share $1.82 - $1.95

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures in range of $85 million - $95 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $85 million - $95 million