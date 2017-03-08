UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc - net loss for year ended December 31, 2016 was $23.0 million, compared to $15.8 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.