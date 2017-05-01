BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Xerium Technologies Inc:
* Xerium reports q1 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 sales $119.9 million versus $115 million
* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects 2017 full-year adjusted ebitda to approximate 2016 levels, or be modestly higher
* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects 2017 free cash flow to be modestly lower than prior year
* Xerium Technologies Inc - "well positioned to execute against its 4 year, $100 million debt pay down program"
* Xerium Technologies Inc qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.