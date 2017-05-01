May 1 Xerium Technologies Inc:

* Xerium reports q1 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 sales $119.9 million versus $115 million

* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects 2017 full-year adjusted ebitda to approximate 2016 levels, or be modestly higher

* Xerium Technologies Inc - expects 2017 free cash flow to be modestly lower than prior year

* Xerium Technologies Inc - "well positioned to execute against its 4 year, $100 million debt pay down program"

* Xerium Technologies Inc qtrly basic adjusted earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: