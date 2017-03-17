UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Xerox Corp
* Xerox announces initial settlement of offers to exchange outstanding notes
* Xerox corp - initial settlement of offer to purchase $300 million in debt, exchange additional $300 million of existing debt for new 4.070% senior notes
* Xerox corp - new 4.070% senior notes are due march 17, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.