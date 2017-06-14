BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Xerox Corp:
* Xerox Corp - on June 12,Fujifilm released redacted japanese language version of independent investigation committee’s report
* Xerox Corp - Fujifilm also stated that an english language version of the report would be made available shortly
* Says currently analyzing information contained in report, as well as seeking additional information from Fujifilm and Fuji Xerox
* Xerox Corp says following Fujifilm Holdings' June 12 report, anticipate having to reflect the increase in the adjustments in its financial statements Source text:(bit.ly/2rsjVOx) Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.