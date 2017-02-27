BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 27 Xerox Corp
* Xerox-Worldwide employment,which represents xerox post-separation, was about 37,600 as of dec 31, 2016 and down by 2,400 from dec 31, 2015-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.