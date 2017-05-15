BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 15 Xerox Corp
* Xerox’s global imaging systems acquires MT Business Technologies; expands presence in Ohio
* Says terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Says MT Business Technologies President Chuck Rounds will remain company president after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes