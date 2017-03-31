UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Xg Technology Inc:
* Xg Technology Inc - as reflected in financial statements, co had accumulated deficit at dec 31, 2016 of $209.3 million, net loss of about $20.9 million
* Xg technology - has substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least one year from date of filing annual report
* Xg technology - as of dec 31, 2016, company has been funding business principally through debt and equity financings and advances from related parties
* Xg technology - company expects cash flows from operating activities to be positively affected as a result of the acquisition of vislink in february 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2oqAZiO) Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.