June 26 Xg Technology Inc:

* Xg Technology - co is aware of press release by Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz, Llp claiming alleged potential breach of fiduciary duty involving co's board

* Xg Technology Inc - company has received no communication of any kind from Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz, Llp regarding claim

* Xg Technology - no claim or allegation has been made by any shareholders or regulatory body about breach of fiduciary duty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: