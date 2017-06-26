UPDATE 2-Bank of England tightens credit rules for banks after Brexit resilience
* Higher risk buffer suggests risk environment back to normal
June 26 Xg Technology Inc:
* Xg Technology - co is aware of press release by Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz, Llp claiming alleged potential breach of fiduciary duty involving co's board
* Xg Technology Inc - company has received no communication of any kind from Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz, Llp regarding claim
* Xg Technology - no claim or allegation has been made by any shareholders or regulatory body about breach of fiduciary duty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Higher risk buffer suggests risk environment back to normal
LONDON, June 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month failed safety tests.