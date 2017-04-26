April 26 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for H1 FY 2017 to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in FY 2016 (16.4 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales volume from the weak downstream business's confidence and increased cost of labor and other factors of production are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Dx5HoN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)