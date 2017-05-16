BRIEF-Wintoni Group appoints Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
May 16 Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TBfq3N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces appointment of Encik Mohd Nasir Bin Salleh as non executive chairman
SINGAPORE, June 20 Singapore said on Tuesday it had detained an auxiliary police officer for attempting to undertake armed Islamist violence overseas, and it also banned nine publications by a preacher for containing extremist religious views.