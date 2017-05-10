BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group to sell logistics industry park for 295 mln yuan
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based logistics industry park for 295 million yuan
May 10Xiamen Comfort Science & Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will invest 4.1 million yuan to set up a Changsha-based technology JV with partners
* Says it will hold 41 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XXMFxN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it enters into agreement to sell 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based logistics industry park for 295 million yuan
* Remains concerned about continuing inaccurate information being supplied to public and market from Huon Aquaculture