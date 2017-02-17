BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Xiamen King Long Motor Co Ltd
* Says it sold 3,933 buses in Jan, down 43.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lUKW6X
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago