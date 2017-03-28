March 28Xiamen Meiya Pico Information Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/84FWQB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)