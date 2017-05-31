BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
May 31 Xiamen Sunrise Group Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs framework agreement with Japan's JGC on steel structure and accessories
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qykXIv
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
COPENHAGEN, June 23 Danish food and agricultural exports to Britain could fall by almost 50 percent after Brexit even if Britain agrees a free trade deal with the European Union, a study commissioned by the Danish government found.