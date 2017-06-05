BRIEF-Zhejiang Yueling's shareholders to cut stake in the company
* Says controlling shareholders, owners and major shareholder plan to unload up to 2.6 percent stake in the company within six months
June 5 XiAn Tourism Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
