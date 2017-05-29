BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a pharma subsidiary in Guangzhou
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x00KoC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds company news item, futures) June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points lower at 7,425.7 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc's new chief executive officer, Emma Walmsley, is shaking up the British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people familiar with the