BRIEF-Funcom and bearded dragon cooperating on new game title
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE
May 25 Xidelang Holdings Ltd
* Unit on 23 may entered into MoC with Global Int'l Footwear (HongKong) Co to establishing strategic collaboration to achieve mutual growth Source (bit.ly/2qfPdrq) Further company coverage:
* FUNCOM AND BEARDED DRAGON ARE COOPERATING ON NEW GAME TITLE
* Seritage Growth Properties - pursuant to terms of master lease units co, units of Sears Holdings Corp, Sears Holdings exercised right to terminate master lease