BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 13 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx announces multi-year succession plan and new COO
* Says announced a multi-year CEO succession plan, including two senior level promotions
* Xilinx Inc says Victor Peng will become chief operating officer of Xilinx, effective immediately
* Says as part of succession plan, has signed a multi-year employment agreement with Gavrielov to continue as president and CEO
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results