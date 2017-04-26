April 26 Xilinx Inc
* Xilinx sales grow for 6th consecutive quarter; dividend
raised for 12th consecutive year
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.57
* Quarterly sales rose 4 percent to $609 million
* Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per outstanding
share of common stock, up from current dividend of $0.33 per
share
* June quarter fiscal 2018 sales are expected to be
approximately $600 million to $630 million
* Xilinx Inc says declared a quarterly cash dividend of
$0.35 per outstanding share of common stock
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $605.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* June quarter fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be
68% to 70%
* June quarter fiscal 2018 gross margin is expected to be
68% to 70%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: