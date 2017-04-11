BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 11 Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd
* Unit and bba entered into C3 assets transfer agreement
* BBA will transfer to Mianyang Xinchen C3 acquired assets and transferred contracts
* Mianyang xinchen and Xinhua Combustion engine entered into consultation framework agreement
* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb419.9 million
* Pursuant to consultation framewok deal Xinhua Combustion Engine will provide Mianyang Xinchen with certain technical consultation services for RMB11.38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees