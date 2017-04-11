April 11 Xinchen China Power Holdings Ltd

* Unit and bba entered into C3 assets transfer agreement

* BBA will transfer to Mianyang Xinchen C3 acquired assets and transferred contracts

* Mianyang xinchen and Xinhua Combustion engine entered into consultation framework agreement

* Deal for a consideration of approximately rmb419.9 million

* Pursuant to consultation framewok deal Xinhua Combustion Engine will provide Mianyang Xinchen with certain technical consultation services for RMB11.38 million