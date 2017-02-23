Feb 23 Xing AG
* Says executive board proposes an increased regular
dividend and payment of a special dividend
* Says to increase regular dividend by 33 percent from eur
1.03 per share to eur 1.37 per share
* Says to propose to supervisory board an additional special
dividend distribution of eur 1.60 per share
* Says liquid assets of eur 83.0 million as of end of 2016
and its cash-generative business model enable it to pay out a
special dividend without compromising its continued growth
strategy
* Says dividend distribution proposal is to be presented to
annual general meeting for resolution
