* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing
April 28Xingye Leather Technology Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 100 percent to 200 percent, or to be 19.2 million yuan to 28.8 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 9.6 million yuan
* Says increased gross margin and decreased financial expenses as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7KEKTi
* Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc- on may 24 elected E. J. Bird as company's interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2017