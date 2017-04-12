New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd
* Entered into equity transfer agreement with transferee, Sichuan Taihe Real Estate Group
* Co shall transfer its equity interests in target co and transferee shall accept target interest at consideration of RMB423.5 million
* Target company is Sichuan Wenxuan Zhuotai Industrial Co
* Company can realise gain of approximately RMB115 million Source text (bit.ly/2oY3wA7) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.