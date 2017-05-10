Financials, real estate dent Australia shares; NZ snaps 5-day winning streak
June 20 Australian shares ended lower on Tuesday, pressured by losses in financials and real estate stocks as investors worried about their outlooks.
May 10 Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd
* Wenchuan Logistics, unit of company, entered into investment agreement with Blogis Holdings and Chengdu Longchuang
* Deal to jointly establish winshare blogis company
* Under agreement wenchuan logistics agreed to contribute approximately RMB45 million in total
* Wenchuan Logistics, Blogis Holdings and Chengdu Longchuang will hold 45%, 40% and 15% equity interest in winshare blogis co respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swedish Match says has resolved to initiate a share buy-back program for a total amount of up to 250 million Swedish crowns ($28.63 million) up until July 21, 2017