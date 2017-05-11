BRIEF-Xuchang Yuandong Drive Shaft's board elects chairman, vice chairman
* Says board elects Liu Yansheng as chairman, Zhao Baojiang as vice chairman
May 11 Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd :
* Voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Transfer Of 34% Equity Interest In Chengdu Xin Hui Industrial Co., Ltd.
* Entered into an equity transfer agreement with Zhongtian Chengtou
* Upon completion of equity transfer agreement, company will no longer own any interest in Chengdu Xinhui
* Target interest will be transferred to Zhongtian Chengtou at a transfer consideration of RMB141.9 million
* Says it cuts share issue size to 835.0 million yuan ($122.34 million) from 1.3 billion yuan previously