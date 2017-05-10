Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 10Xinlong Holding Group Company Ltd :
* Says its shareholder plans to buy no less than 5 million shares to up to 30 million shares in the co within 6 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3shTmQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
* Says it has issued 602,000 new shares of its common stock through private placement, for 301 million yen in total