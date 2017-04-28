BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 27Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 80 percent, or to be 36.4 million yuan to 50.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 28.0 million yuan
* Says increased demand and steady growth of automobile steel wheels business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UPJCcP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing