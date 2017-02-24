BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Xinming China Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into a conditional share purchase agreement with Loong
* Deal for consideration of HK$18 million
* Pursuant to deal Peter Loong Ping Tong, sole shareholder of Mainland Securities, has agreed to sell entire equity interest in Mainland Securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)