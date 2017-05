Feb 22 Xior Student Housing NV:

* Proposed gross dividend of 1.15 euros ($1.21) per share instead of 1.13 euros per share, as predetermined

* FY net rental income 10.9 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* FY net profit 5.0 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago

* Nav per share at Dec. 31 24.97 euros versus 23.42 euros year ago

* Occupancy rate remained stable at 97.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)