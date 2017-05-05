May 5 Xior Student Housing NV:

* Xior confirms its objectifs for 2017: confirmation of the envisaged EPRA earnings of EUR 1.40 per share and associated gross dividend of EUR 1.20

* Q1 net result increased to EUR 3.5 million, up by 65% compared with Q1 2016

* Q1 EPRA earnings per share double as compared to Q1 2016

* Q1 EPRA earnings of eur 0.15 per share – EUR 0.25 per share after correction for IFRIC 21

* Q1 net rental income EUR 3.5 million versus EUR 2.1 million year ago

* Net result (IFRS) for Q1 2017 of EUR 2.5 million

* Q1 occupancy rate of 97.1% as compared to 97.4% per 31 December 2016

* In Q1 the property portfolio has risen to EUR 289 million, which is equivalent to an increase of more than 8.6% compared to 31 December 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2pMjBWY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)