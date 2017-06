June 22 XL Group Ltd-

* XL Group Ltd announces pricing of eur subordinated notes

* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047

* XL Group -subordinated notes issued at 99.054% of par value, will bear interest at rate of 3.25% paid annually during initial 10 yrs fixed interest period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: