March 22 Xoma Corp

* Xoma announces full repayment of hercules technology growth capital debt obligation

* Xoma corp - fully prepaid outstanding balance of approximately $6.5 million under company's term loan with hercules technology growth capital, inc.

* Xoma corp - funded this extinguishment using, in part, proceeds of approximately $25 million equity offering to biotechnology value fund, l.p