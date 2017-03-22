Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
March 22 Xoma Corp
* Xoma announces full repayment of hercules technology growth capital debt obligation
* Xoma corp - fully prepaid outstanding balance of approximately $6.5 million under company's term loan with hercules technology growth capital, inc.
* Xoma corp - funded this extinguishment using, in part, proceeds of approximately $25 million equity offering to biotechnology value fund, l.p Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)