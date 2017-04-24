BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Xoma Corp
* Xoma announces positive results from its phase 2 proof-of-concept study of prolactin inhibition
* Xoma Corp says has achieved positive phase 2 proof-of-concept results for x213 in physiological hyperprolactinemia
* Xoma Corp - while study was not intended, or powered to show statistical significance, it demonstrated that X213 was safe and well tolerated
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results