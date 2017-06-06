BRIEF-J2 Global announces pricing of $650 mln senior unsecured notes
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes
June 6 Xox Bhd
* Clarifies that both Water Beaute World and WBW Global Sdn Bhd do not hold any XOX shares
* Datuk Chai Woon Chet, managing director of XOX confirmed that he is not in any way associated or involved with Water Beaute World and WBW Global
* Refers to article published by the Edge Malaysia Source (bit.ly/2scn1WO) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.