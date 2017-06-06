June 6 Xox Bhd

* Clarifies that both Water Beaute World and WBW Global Sdn Bhd do not hold any XOX shares

* Datuk Chai Woon Chet, managing director of XOX confirmed that he is not in any way associated or involved with Water Beaute World and WBW Global

* Refers to article published by the Edge Malaysia Source (bit.ly/2scn1WO)