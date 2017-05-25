UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
May 25 Xpel Technologies Corp
* Xpel reports first quarter revenue growth of 12%
* Q1 loss per share $0.002
* Q1 revenue rose 11.8 percent to $12.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.