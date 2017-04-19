BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Xplore Technologies Corp
* Xplore Technologies announces new credit facility
* Entered into a new $15 million three-year secured line of credit with bank of america
* Company will also move its commercial banking relationships to Bank Of America
* New line of credit is currently undrawn
* Facility replaces Xplore's existing $15 million lending facility, also undrawn at present, provided by Square 1 Bank
* Facility includes features which assess certain inventory holdings as well as accounts receivable, providing "greater " flexibility
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results