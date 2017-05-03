May 3 Xpo Logistics Inc

* Reg-Xpo Logistics announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $3.54 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.56 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xpo logistics inc- reaffirmed its full year targets for adjusted ebitda of at least $1.35 billion for 2017 and at least $1.575 billion for 2018

* Xpo Logistics Inc- reaffirmed its 2017-2018 cumulative free cash flow target of approximately $900 million