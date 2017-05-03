BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Xpo Logistics Inc
* Reg-Xpo Logistics announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $3.54 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.56 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xpo logistics inc- reaffirmed its full year targets for adjusted ebitda of at least $1.35 billion for 2017 and at least $1.575 billion for 2018
* Xpo Logistics Inc- reaffirmed its 2017-2018 cumulative free cash flow target of approximately $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results