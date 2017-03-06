BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 7 XPO Logistics Inc
* XPO Logistics - intends to refinance term loans outstanding under its existing term loan credit agreement with new term loans issued under such agreement
* XPO Logistics - terms of new term loans expected to be substantially similar to those relating to existing loans outstanding -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI