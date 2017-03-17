March 17 Xsystem SA:

* Its EGM decides to raise its capital by up to 350,000 zlotys ($87,748) via issue up to 3.5 million series G shares

* Series G shares to be offered via a private subscription at the nominal price 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9887 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)