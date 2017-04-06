April 6 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc
* Xtant Medical Holdings - On March 31, Bacterin
International and Co, unit of co, entered twelfth
amendment,waiver to amended restated credit deal
* Xtant Medical Holdings - Amendment further defers Bacterin
S accrued interest payment date for quarter ended on Dec 31,
2016 until April 30, 2017
* Xtant Medical Holdings-Amendment modified minimum
liquidity financial covenant of facility
* Xtant Medical Holdings - Amendment also defers Bacterin S
accrued interest payment date for quarter ended on March 31,
2017 until April 30, 2017
* Xtant Medical Holdings- Amendment allowing co, units to
maintain liquidity amount not less than $500,000 until June 30,
2017
Source text: [bit.ly/2oKdPXX]
