BRIEF-Iraq's Basra oil Co. takes over Oxy's stake in Zubair oilfield - Basra Oil
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters
March 9 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc :
* Xtant™ Medical reports record fourth quarter revenue of $24.5 million, 10% growth compared to prior year period
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - Sees 2017 revenue of $96 million - $98 million
* Q4 revenue $24.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.2 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.31
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc sees FY EBITDA $6.9 million- $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.